Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Expects Resurgent Season For Julio Rodriguez
It's often said that the Seattle Mariners will go as far as Julio Rodriguez takes them.
And 2024 offered some more credence to that phrase as the Seattle Mariners and Rodriguez had a lot of mirror qualities.
The Mariners got out to a slow start, as did Rodriguez, and then both got hot at the end.
Rodriguez ended up finishing the year with a .273 batting average with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. All of those stats were career-lows for the two-time All-Star. The Mariners frustratingly missed the playoffs by one game for a second straight year.
But Rodriguez's manager, Dan Wilson, offered a brief, but definitive, sign of support for his starting center fielder.
Wilson went on MLB Network on Tuesday during MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas. To close out the interview, one of the show's hosts asked if the skipper "bought or sold" the idea of a 40-40 season (40 home runs, 40 steals) for Rodriguez in 2025.
Wilson replied "Oh, I'll buy that."
Rodriguez is one of two players in the major leagues to have a 30-30 season two years in a row alongside Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr.
Rodriguez was given the keys to the franchise after his rookie season with a 12-year, $209.3 million deal. His MVP potential has been well-documented. And if he does put together a 40-40 season, then that potential could be realized.
