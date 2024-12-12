Seattle Mariners Have Reportedly Had Conversations With Free Agent Christian Walker
The Seattle Mariners went through the first two days of the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas without making a move in terms of a free agent signing or a trade.
But on Day 3, there was a lot more chatter on potential moves the Mariners could make.
The Boston Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox but subsequent reports said the team was still trying to acquire a starter from Seattle's rotation.
No deal took place following the rumors. But it was the most news about a potential major league acquisition for the club that's come from Winter Meetings. Aside from the confirmation the Mariners were going to go after starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Day 3 of Winter Meetings also provided some clarity on where Seattle stood with a possible free agent target.
The Mariners' possible deal with the Red Sox would likely net the former Triston Casas, which would take care of needs at first base. But there have also been rumors linking Seattle to Christian Walker.
And, per a story from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the Mariners have in fact had conversations with the three-time Gold Glove winner.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto talked about what conversations have been like with potential free agent signings in Kramer's story:
“We've not connected with a player who doesn't have some interest in coming to Seattle. Right now, we're pretty attractive, is the way it comes off. But we've been shooting in a very specific window, so we'll see where it leads us.”
But according to the same article, it's believed that Walker is out of the Mariners' price range. The former South Carolina Gamecock hit .251 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2024.
Walker has a market value of three-years, $66.16 million ($22 million AAV) according to Spotrac. If Walker gets a deal in the real of what Spotrac projects he's worth, that would place him just outside the Seattle's available payroll.
But if the Mariners do make a deal and free up the salary, there's a chance those conversations can be revisited with Seattle having an offer in-hand. But that would be dependent on if the Mariners actually make a move that opens up payroll, and if Walker isn't signed elsewhere already.
