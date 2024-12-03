Seattle Mariners Announce Multiple Promotions in Front Office
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners announced multiple promotions within the baseball operations department. The M's put out a press release and put the information out on social media:
We’ve announced the following promotions in Baseball Operations:
Andy McKay – Vice President, Asst. General Manager
Joel Firman – Asst. General Manager
Scott Hunter – Vice President, Amateur Scouting
David Hesslink – Vice President, Baseball Product Development
McKay is likely the most recognizable name to most M's fans, as he's been with the organization as long as Jerry Dipoto has (2015). He was originally hired as the Director of Player Development.
From the release:
In his new role, McKay will continue to oversee baseball development at all levels including player and staff development, mental skills and education programs across the organization. He will also continue to help advise President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and Executive VP & General Manager Justin Hollander in roster building, as well as installation of Seattle’s systems and programs on all levels.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. Seattle finished second in the American League West and hasn't won the division since the 2001 season.
The M's last made the playoffs as a wild card team in 2022, winning one series before losing in the ALDS to the Houston Astros.
As the M's navigate this offseason, they have multiple needs, including second base and third base. They also need to acquire depth at first base and in the bullpen.
The winter meetings begin Dec. 9, so perhaps the M's will get to work on filing out the roster then.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: