Two Major Mariners Players to Rehab Saturday at High-A Everett
Saturday just might be a good day to head to Everett as both Bryan Woo and Gregory Santos will be rehabbing with the AquaSox.
Manager Scott Servais said this before the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and the AquaSox posted it as well:
BREAKING: Right-handed pitchers @BJW002 and Gregory Santos will make rehab assignments in Everett on Saturday! This MLB Rehab announcement is brought to you by @_MLeaguePizza located at 2811 Colby Avenue in Everett.
This is big news for the Mariners, who are now closing in on having both players back before the All-Star break. Woo has been out with a strained hamstring since last week but if he can come back next week, he'll have a chance to make one start before the All-Star break and then hopefully come out of the break healthy again.
The Mariners will continue to be judicious with Woo, as he's dealt with arm problems early in his career. If he's able to start before the break, he'll then get an extended time off during the break to make sure his arm and legs are healthy. He's 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA on the year and is a vital part of the team's starting rotation.
As for Santos, this very well could be his last rehab appearance before joining the Mariners in the bullpen. He's been out all year with a lat issue and has just one rehab appearance under his belt. Despite that, the Mariners clearly feel comfortable enough to potentially bring him up after Saturday's outing. He threw one scoreless inning on Tuesday at Triple-A Tacoma. He's hit up to 99 MPH with his fastball and will add another layer to the bullpen for the M's.
However, given his rust and health issues, the M's will be judicious with him too.
Seattle is 49-41 on the season and currently leads the American League West by 2.0 games. The Mariners will play a 1:10 p.m. PT while Everett will play at 7:10.
