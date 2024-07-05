Seattle Mariners Name Saturday Starter Against the Toronto Blue Jays
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais confirmed Friday in a pregame interview that right-hander Emerson Hancock will start for the team on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"He's on our taxi squad today," Servais said on Friday. "There's a very good chance he's going to start tomorrow. ... He's been throwing the ball really good. He's done well when he's been here for us this year. ... So he'll be our guy and hopefully he can do what he's done. He's given us a chance to win almost every start he's made for us this year."
Hancock's last start for Seattle was on June 13 against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He struck out one batter and didn't receive a decision.
Hancock this season has made eight appearances for the Mariners — all starts. He has a 3-3 record with a 4.79 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts and has let up eight home runs.
Hancock has been pitching for the Mariners' Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since his last major league appearance, and he's done well.
He was named the MiLB Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for June. He pitched 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, had a 0.84 ERA and allowed just a .187 batting average in that month.
Seattle has been working through a four-man starting rotation with Bryan Woo working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Rays. A series of off days have allowed them to make that work.
