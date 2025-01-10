Seattle Mariners Avoid Arbitration With All Seven Eligible Players
According to a report from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with all seven arbitration-eligible players on Thursday.
The Mariners have reached agreements with each of their arbitration-eligible players, according to a source.
Some of the numbers...
• Randy Arozarena ($11.3M)
• Logan Gilbert ($7.625M)
• George Kirby ($4.3M)
• Cal Raleigh ($5.6M)
• Trent Thornton ($2M)
Each of those players were going to be given contracts by the Mariners, it was really just about how high or low the numbers would be. Going to arbitration is never a good thing for an organization, as it can create feelings of resentment in players and change their perception of the organization, so it's a wise thing that the Mariners avoided those proceedings. Beyond those players, Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo also came to agreements.
Gilbert put together an incredible year in 2024 as he made the American League All-Star team and led all of baseball in innings pitched. A workhorse on the mound, he could be in line for his first career Opening Day start in 2025.
Raleigh also had an incredible year in 2024, leading all catchers in home runs (34) and RBI (100). In addition, he stewarded the best starting rotation in the baseball and won the Platinum Glove Award in the AL.
With these salaries set in stone, the Mariners can now (finally, hopefully) get to work on the rest of their offseason. Seattle hasn't spent one dollar in free agency and has done nothing to address major areas of need, including second base, third base and additional help at first base.
The M's went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: