Seattle Mariners Boast a Lineup Unlike Any Other in Last 16 Years of Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners will take the field on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox with a grasp on a playoff position.
Heading into the opener of the three-game series at T-Mobile Park, the M's are 3.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, and they are 1.5 games up on the Texas Rangers in the wild card race.
The Mariners are actually tied with the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot.
If the Mariners are going to make their first playoff apperance since 2022, and if they are going to win their first division crown since 2001, they'll lean heavily on a new-look lineup that was bolstered by trade deadline acquisitions of Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor.
In fact, the M's new lineup has some history behind it not seen in the last 16 years, according to Mariners PR:
Only one @MLB team has a player with 40+ home runs (Cal Raleigh), and multiple players with 20+ HR and 20+ stolen bases (Randy Arozarena & Julio Rodríguez).
The 2025 are the first team to do it since 2009 ... and it's only August 4!
Though Raleigh has been in a slump, going 2-for-19 in his last five games, he's still in the drivers seat for the American League MVP Award. His 42 home runs lead the majors and his 88 RBIs are second in baseball, behind only Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.
He's carrying a 173 OPS+.
Rodriguez hit his 20th home run of the season on Sunday in a win over the Rangers, becoming the first player in baseball history to record four 20/20 seasons to start their career.
Arozarena hit the 20/20 mark earlier this season. The All-Star is hitting .250 with 22 homers and 21 stolen bases. He owns an OPS+ of 138.
The Mariners and White Sox will play at 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Davis Martin.
