Seattle Mariners Bring Back 35-Year-Old Pitcher on MILB Deal as Organizational Depth
The Seattle Mariners have re-signed veteran pitcher Jesse Hahn to a minor league deal. This is the second veteran arm they've signed in the last two weeks, also bringing back Casey Lawrence.
The Mariners have re-signed pitcher Jesse Hahn to a minor league deal, per the transaction log. The 35-year-old finished the season with Tacoma, and has spent parts of seven MLB campaigns with the Padres, A's and Royals.
The Mariners currently have an outstanding starting rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller. Should anyone get hurt, they have Emerson Hancock in Triple-A. They don't have room for Hahn, or Lawrence, at the big-league level right now, but you always have to guard against someone getting hurt.
Back in 2021, the M's lost both Marco Gonzales and Robbie Ray, so preparation for a rotation is key. As good as the Mariners pitching is, they don't have many replacement answers at the upper levels of the minors, so Hahn can help in that way.
Lifetime, Hahn is 19-21 with a 4.22 ERA in the majors. He won six games for the Athletics back in 2015 and won seven in 2014, but he's only won six games since the 2015 season. Hahn hasn't appeared in a big-league game since 2021.
With the Rainiers in 2024, he went 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA. Before getting to the Seattle organization, he went 4-1 with a 4.54 for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.
