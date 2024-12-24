Seattle Mariners Bring Back Long-Tenured Minor League Catcher
It was reported on Tuesday that the Seattle Mariners have re-signed veteran catcher Jacob Nottingham to a minor league deal. It will be his fourth go-round with the organization.
The Mariners signed catcher Jacob Nottingham to a minor league contract earlier this month, according to his transaction log on MLB.com. This will be his fourth stint with the organization.
The 29-year-old California native has bounced all around the minor leagues since being drafted by the Houston Astros in 2013. In addition to the Mariners and Astros, he's been with the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants organizations. He got to the big leagues for short portions of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 with Milwaukee and also saw 10 games with the 2021 Mariners.
Lifetime, he's a .184 hitter with eight home runs. He hit one for Seattle.
With Cal Raleigh implanted as the team's starter and Mitch Garver there as backup, Nottingham figures to serve as organizational depth only. The Mariners also just brought in Nick Raposo to fill the same role. Seby Zavala served as the primary catcher in Triple-A last year but he's moved on in free agency.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive year. Unfortunately, the M's haven't done anything to improve the major league roster at this point in the offseason.
The Nottingham and Raposo signings represent the biggest upgrades to the organization thus far.
