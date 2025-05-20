Seattle Mariners Bring up Experienced Reliever Casey Lawrence For 4th Time This Year
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has been extremely effective through the first four of their 10-game road trip. They've held teams to four runs over that stretch entering Tuesday and have produced three quality starts. But injuries to starting pitchers George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, and the lack of an off day on the road trip, led to an assumption the Mariners would go with a bullpen day during a series against the Chicago White Sox.
Seattle will do just that Tuesday. The Mariners selected the contract of 37-year-old Casey Lawrence from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before Game 2 of the series against Chicago. Seattle optioned left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz to Tacoma in a corresponding move.
Casey Legumina will start Tuesday's game. Lawrence will likely be the first reliever out of the bullpen and will pitch multiple innings, as he's done several times this season.
When Gilbert exited a game after the third inning on April 25 against the Miami Marlins, Lawrence pitched five innings. He's thrown two or more innings in three of his five outings this season.
Lawrence has a season ERA of 4.97 with five strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched across five outings. He has a 4.91 ERA in four appearances (three starts) in Triple-A this season with 13 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched.
Tuesday was the fourth time Lawrence has had his contract selected by the Mariners in 2025. He's been with Seattle for most of the season, but had a four day stretch from April 28-May 2 where he was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, activated, pitched, was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and elected free agency.
The Mariners signed Lawrence to a minor league deal May 7. Lawrence, due to his time of service in the majors, is able to deny an assignment to the minor leagues, which has led to him to being DFA'd and re-signed to minor league deals multiple times this season.
