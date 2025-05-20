Seattle Mariners Could Reportedly Take Interesting Step with Starting Rotation
The Seattle Mariners have navigated the first quarter of the season well despite several injuries to the pitching staff. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners have a 27-19 record and lead the American League West by 2.5 games, despite starting pitchers George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller all being on the 15-day injured list.
Seattle is expected to get Kirby back soon from the IL, potentially this week, and the club might make a crucial decision to help preserve the health of its staff further.
According to an article published by Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Mariners would like to keep Kirby on a six-day program going forward. As a result, they could consider a six-man rotation once Kirby returns, at least until Miller and Gilbert also return. Gilbert had his second full bullpen session Saturday since suffering a flexor strain and landing on the IL April 26. Miller is throwing in pregame warmups, and there's hope he'll have a minimum stay on the IL, which would place his return May 27.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson said that "anything's on the table at this point," according to Jude's article.
The Mariners have shown an open mindset to six-man rotations in the past. They were rumored to be open to a six-man rotation if they landed top international free agent Roki Sasaki this past offseason.
Logan Evans and Emerson Hancock have pitching well while filling in for Seattle, and have shown noticeable signs of growth and development as the season's progressed. A six-man rotation could also allow them to stay in the rotation, in addition to giving everyone extra rest.
