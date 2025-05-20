Seattle Mariners Outfielder Among Potential Candidates for Mexico's 2026 WBC Roster
The next iteration of the World Baseball Classic begins in March, and there's a chance that several members of the Seattle Mariners will be leaving the ballclub in spring training to represent their respective countries.
Mexico, for instance, could see multiple Mariners players on its roster.
According to a report from Shawn Spradling on "X", Mexico general manager Rodrigo Lopez mentioned eight players who have been in "active communication" with the national team about playing in the 2026 WBC. One of those players is Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz, who has already expressed interest in playing for Mexico. Another is current starting Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena.
Former Mariner and current Athletics infielder Luis Urias is another athlete being considered and Arozarena's former teammate with the Tampa Bay Rays, Isaac Paredes, is another.
Arozarena represented Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the team winning the bronze medal after advancing to the semifinals. The United States won the silver medal and Japan won the gold. Arozarena scored eight runs and connected on six doubles and a homer over six games. He also had nine RBIs. He slashed .450/.607/.900 with a 1.507 OPS.
Arozarena is originally is from Cuba, and represented his native country in the 2013 18u Baseball World Cup, where he also won a bronze medal. He defected from Cuba to Mexico in June 2015. He played with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League before signing a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, 2016. He made his major league debut with the Cardinals three seasons later.
