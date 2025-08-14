Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Explains Heartfelt Moment Between Ichiro and Randy Johnson

Brad Adam recently joined the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast to talk about Ichiro's number retirement ceremony.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki poses for a photo with former pitcher Randy Johnson, left, after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 10.
Last Saturday at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki had his iconic No. 51 retired by the organization. With that, Ichiro became the fourth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (24), Edgar Martinez (11) and Jackie Robinson (42).

On Sunday, Ichiro provided another special moment, as he threw out a ceremonial first pitch to Randy Johnson, who also wore No. 51 for the organization. Johnson will have his version of the number retired in a ceremony in 2026.

Seattle Mariners former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki poses for a photo with former pitcher Randy Johnson, left, after throwing ou
According to Mariners broadcaster Brad Adam, it was actually Ichiro's idea to have Johnson catch the first pitch. He made that known on the most recent episode of the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast:

"...And ​Junior ​is ​always ​fun. ​And for ​me, ​it ​was ​really ​cool ​to ​see ​the ​connection ​that ​Ichiro has ​with ​Randy ​Johnson ​and ​that ​51 ​number. ​He ​talked ​about ​it ​in ​his ​speech, ​and ​then Ichiro ​had ​the ​idea, ​when ​he's ​throwing ​out ​the ​first ​pitch ​on ​Sunday, ​he ​said, ​'hey, ​​why ​doesn't ​Randy ​catch ​me? ​51 ​to ​51?' ​It ​was ​great. ​So ​Randy ​comes ​out, ​in ​full ​catcher ​gear, ​gets ​down, ​and ​Ichiro ​kind ​of ​lobbed ​one in there.

Seattle Mariners former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki poses for a photo with former pitcher Randy Johnson, left, after throwing ou
​I ​was ​hoping ​he'd ​just ​rear ​back ​and ​fire, ​but, ​they ​take ​all ​their ​selfies. ​You ​know, ​one ​does ​five, ​one ​does ​one. ​I ​mean, ​it ​just ​kind ​of ​explained ​how ​Ichiro ​told him ​he ​would ​honor ​51 ​when ​he ​came ​here in '01. ​And ​Randy ​gave ​us ​blessing. ​And ​to ​see ​him ​kind ​of ​come ​full ​circle ​now ​retiring ​51 ​for ​Ichiro this year, ​51 ​for ​Randy ​next ​year. ​I ​thought ​that ​was ​really, ​really, ​touching ​and ​special ​and ​just ​shows ​you ​just ​how ​generous ​of ​a ​Ichiro ​is ​and ​how ​thoughtful ​he ​is. ​He's ​very, ​very ​thoughtful ​and ​respectful ​people ​in ​baseball..."

You can listen to the full episode with Adam in the podcast player below.

Brady Farkas
