Mariners' Bryan Woo Gets Cleared to Start on Wednesday vs. Guardians
After skipping his last turn through the rotation, Seattle Mariners' right-hander Bryan Woo has been cleared to start for the team on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times had the information on social media:
Bryan Woo is set to return to the mound Wednesday in Cleveland.
Bryce Miller will start series opener vs. Guardians on Tuesday, and Luis Castillo is scheduled for Thursday.
That's certainly great news for both the Mariners and Woo, but the situation is also tenuous for everyone. The 24-year-old is 3-0 this season through six starts with a pristine 1.07 ERA. If the Mariners want to win their first American League West title since 2001, they'll likely need Woo to help make that a reality.
However, they have to do their best to keep him healthy. Woo already had Tommy John surgery while in college at Cal-Poly and then missed time in 2023 because of elbow inflammation. He started the year this year on the injured list with the same ailment and has now had to miss a start. Again, the MRI came back clean, which is the most important thing, but it's likely going to be a constant battle of trying to manage his innings, workload and stress.
As he takes on the Guardians on Wednesday, it's likely that he'll be on a pitch count, but we don't know what that is yet.
The Mariners and Guardians will play on Tuesday with the first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT. Seattle enters the game at 43-31 and 9.0 games up in the American League West.
