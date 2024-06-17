Josh Rojas Does Something Not Done in Last 11 Years of M's History in Sunday Win
Seattle Mariners' infielder Josh Rojas put together an at-bat not seen in more than a decade of team history on Sunday as the M's swept the Texas Rangers.
Batting in the first inning against Rangers' pitcher Dane Dunning, Rojas saw 14 pitches, which is the most pitches seen by an M's player since 2013. That information was provided from M's statistician Alex Mayer via M's reporter Daniel Kramer.
And per @AlexMayer34 , it's the longest at-bat by a Mariner since Justin Smoak saw 16 pitches in a sequence before eventually hitting a single on Aug. 4, 2013.
Rojas didn't get hit as he flew out, but he did help drive up Dunning's pitch count to more than 30 in that first inning. Seattle didn't score but they were able to get Dunning out of the game in the fifth inning and eventually added on late and won the game, 5-0.
With the win, the Mariners are now 43-31 and lead the American League West by 8.5 games.
As for Rojas, he's hitting .263 this season with four homers and 15 RBI. He's played pristine defense at third base and has been a hugely welcome addition to the roster after being acquired in the 2023 trade that sent Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He also helped carry the M's offense for stretches of April and May when it was really struggling. He's under contract through 2026.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Cleveland for a showdown with the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.
