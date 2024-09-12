Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo is Making Team History in Stellar 2024 Season
The Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Wednesday night behind a phenomenal start from youngster Bryan Woo.
Woo went 6.2 innings, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning. He ended his day by allowing just two hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out five.
With the win, he's now 8-2 on the season. He owns a 2.38 ERA, which is among the best in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo's 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season is the 5th-best in @Mariners history (min. 100 IP), trailing only Félix Hernández (2.14 ERA in 2014; 2.27 ERA in 2010), Randy Johnson (2.28 ERA in 1997) & Cliff Lee (2.34 ERA in 2010).
Woo figures to have three more starts this season, so there's a chance that he could vault to the top spot by the end of the year with a good finish.
The 24-year-old stud was a sixth-round pick of the Mariners in the 2021 draft out of Cal Poly. He made his debut last season and is 12-7 lifetime with a 3.21 ERA.
Given his age and five full years of team control, Woo will be highly-coveted in the trade market this offseason. If the M's want to land a premium bat, they may need to move him, although performances like this make it harder and harder to entertain that idea.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GET ROCK'D: Kumar Rocker, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, will make his major league debut this week against the M's. CLICK HERE:
OH, EDGAR: The Mariners need to do everything they can to keep Edgar Martinez as hitting coach in 2025, according to Brady Farkas. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: