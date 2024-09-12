Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo is Making Team History in Stellar 2024 Season

Bryan Woo's 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season is the 5th-best in @Mariners history (min. 100 IP), trailing only Félix Hernández (2.14 ERA in 2014; 2.27 ERA in 2010), Randy Johnson (2.28 ERA in 1997) & Cliff Lee (2.34 ERA in 2010). https://t.co/7LfS8W21Q9