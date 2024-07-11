Seattle Mariners' Bryce Miller Does Something Not Done in Last 23 Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners shut out the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon behind a great start from starting pitcher Bryce Miller.
Miller threw 6.0 shutout innings in what turned out to be one of the rarest performances of the 2000s for the Mariners organization.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Bryce Miller is the first Mariners pitcher since Aaron Sele in 2001 to have a start of 6+ IP, 0 R, 0 BB and no more than 1 strikeout.
Miller allowed five hits and no walks and didn't record a strikeout until his final batter of the afternoon. He threw 80 pitches, 54 of which were strikes, in the performance. The Padres put the ball in play, but generally the Mariners were able to make plays behind Miller.
The Padres had a scoring opportunity off Miller in the second inning but Julio Rodriguez erased a baserunner with an 8-2 double play to end a threat.
Miller is now 7-7 on the season with a 3.63 ERA. After making his debut a year ago, Miller has now thrown 109.0 innings this year. He will be off until after the All-Star break. If the Mariners want to use him in relief on Sunday, they could probably throw him for an inning, but that seems unlikely at this point.
Miller has struck out 98 batters in those 109.0 innings. He's now 15-14 for his career.
The Mariners are 51-43 after winning two straight games. They'll take on the Los Angeles Angels for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night in Anaheim.
The M's remain 2.0 games ahead of the Astros in the division.
