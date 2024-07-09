Mariners Podcast: What is the Future of Manager Scott Servais?
On Tuesday, the first episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast with Brady Farkas dropped.
In the first episode, Brady was joined by popular Mariners "X" user @MarinerMuse to discuss the state of the team, the possibility of the Mariners trading a top prospect and more.
Brady also discussed the thoughts surrounding manager Scott Servais, who is in his ninth year with the team. As the M's sit at 49-43 for the season and 2.0 games up in the American League West, what exactly is the future of Servais?
Is it fair to question if the message is getting lost in the clubhouse?
We tackle all of that and more. And remember, the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is available on both Apple Podcasts and on Spotify with new episodes coming out each Tuesday and Friday on those platforms and right here at "Inside the Mariners."
As for the Mariners themselves, they will begin a new series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as newly-minted All-Star Logan Gilbert pitches against Adam Mazur.
Gilbert is 5-5 this season with a 2.91 ERA and helps lead the M's staff. Mazur is 1-2 with an ERA approaching eight for San Diego. Though the M's offense has struggled all season, this is a matchup they should be able to exploit to hopefully set themselves up for a strong showing on this final six-game roadtrip before the All-Star break.
You can listen to the podcast below:
