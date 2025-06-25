Cal Raleigh is Now Getting Recognition From the Likes of ESPN and GQ Magazine
Seattle Mariners starting catcher Cal Raleigh is finally starting to get the national recognition that he deserves for the season he is having. Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs with 32 entering play on Wednesday, appeared on the popular Barstool Sports podcast 'Pardon My Take' this week, and then got some recognition from SportsCenter, and then was featured in GQ of all places.
Furthermore, the guys over at Jomboy Media are making discussing whether or not Raleigh can win the American League MVP Award over Aaron Judge.
Through just 78 games this season, Raleigh is hitting an impressive .281 with 32 homers and 69 RBIs. He's got a .386 on-base percentage and is carrying an OPS of 1.053. He's the biggest reason why the Mariners are in contention for a playoff berth as we near the nominal halfway point of the season.
The M's are currently 41-37 and 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, though they own the third and final wild card spot right now.
Raleigh's career-high in home runs is 34 and his career-high in RBIs is 100, and he's on pace to shatter both of those.
The M's will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT at Target Field. Seattle will send right-hander George Kirby to the mound against Twins' ace Joe Ryan.
Kirby is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA while Ryan has gone 7-3 with a 3.06. The Mariners have scored 47 runs in the last five games.
