Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Makes Statcast History with Home Runs on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners blasted the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, winning 11-0 in Anaheim.
The win moves the Mariners to 52-43 on the season while the loss dropped the Halos to 38-55. Because the Mariners and Houston Astros continue to follow the same track, Seattle is still just 2.0 games up on Houston in the American League West.
The 15-hit performance was a welcome breakout for the slumping M's offense. Seattle hit three home runs in the game, with two coming from Cal Raleigh and one coming from shortstop J.P. Crawford.
The home runs by Raleigh were his 18th and 19th of the year and marked the second time in the last three games that Raleigh has produced a multi-home run game.
Furthermore, he made some Statcast Era history with the performance, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh is the first player with a 110+ mph HR from each side of the plate in a game under Statcast (2015)
and they were 113.9 mph + 113.8 mph!
h/t the wizard @JasonBernard
If the Mariners are going to continue to hold off the Astros, they are going to need their core to continue to carry the load at the plate. With Raleigh hitting two home runs, Crawford going 3-for-4, Julio Rodriguez going 3-for-3 and Jorge Polanco going 2-for-4, that certainly happened on Thursday.
The Mariners and Angels will play each other again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6.38 p.m. PT. Former Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels while Bryan Woo pitches for the Mariners.
Anderson is 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA this year while Woo is 3-1 with a 1.77. He's making his first start since late June after being on the injured list with a hamstring strain.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PODCAST DROPS: The second episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out! In this episode, we examine the Mariners recent three-game winning streak, the best things to come out of that streak, and we chat with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney. CLICK HERE:
SPEIER WORKING BACK: The hope is that Gabe Speier will be back for the big Astros series after the All-Star break. Here's the rehab schedule for the lefty. CLICK HERE:
FORMER M's RELIEVER EXCELLING ELSEWHERE: Luke Weaver has apparently brought the Mariners "bullpen lab" on the road with him to New York. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: