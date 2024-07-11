Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Now Leading League as He Excels For New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners are known as a great place for relievers to go to get better and to re-invent themselves.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to guys like Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald, Justin Topa, Matt Festa, Gabe Speier, Trent Thornton and Matt Brash. Each of those players took their previous production and greatly multiplied it by working in the Mariners system.
However, in the case of Luke Weaver, the M's pitching department is watching the New York Yankees work the magic that it usually works on guys.
The 30-year-old Weaver spent a cameo (five games) with the Mariners in the 2023 season, making four relief appearances and one start. He had a 6.08 ERA in those 13.1 innings but has turned into one of the best relievers in baseball here in 2024.
Weaver is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 52.2 innings for New York. Now throwing nearly 100 MPH with his fastball, he's struck out 57 batters.
There's also this, per Katie Sharp on social media:
Even with the 2 walks, Luke Weaver now has a 0.82 WHIP this season.
That's the lowest among all MLB pitchers with at least 50 IP.
Weaver is a former first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, so he clearly always possessed raw skill. The Mariners likely saw that too, but given roster challenges, injuries and limits, they just couldn't keep him long enough to manifest what the Yankees have brought out in him.
The Mariners will see the Yankees in Seattle in the middle of September.
