Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh on Verge of Joining Trio of Hall of Famers in League History
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is completely rewriting the record books here in 2025. Hitting his 30th home run on Saturday, Raleigh already has the most home runs by any catcher ever before the All-Star break. He also is just the second Mariners player ever with 30 blasts before the break, joining Ken Griffey Jr.
And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, he's got another thing he's about to check off his list:
He is one stolen base shy of being the fourth catcher in history to hit 30 or more homers and steal at least 10 bases in a season, joining Hall of Famers Carlton Fisk (37 homers and 17 steals in 1985), Pudge Rodriguez (35 homers, 25 steals in 1999) and Jimmie Foxx (36 homers, 10 steals in 1937).
Raleigh, 28, has ascended into the best catcher in the game during his fifth major league season. After winning the Platinum Glove Award last season, he's taken his offensive game to an even higher level. As long as he stays healthy, he's set to shatter his personal home run high of 34, and he should get well past the 100 RBI-mark.
If the Mariners are going to make the playoffs this season, Raleigh will be at the forefront of it for what he does offensively and for how he handles the pitching staff.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 38-37 and just off the pace in the wild card race. They are also 5.5 games back in the American League West.
They'll battle the Chicago Cubs at 11:20 a.m. PT.
