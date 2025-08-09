Seattle Mariners Catcher Adds Another MLB Record to Growing List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball since the trade deadline and they continued their winning ways in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners trailed the Rays for most of the game, but in the bottom of the eighth with Seattle down 2-0, catcher Cal Raleigh hit a go-ahead, three-run home run to center field for the eventual win.
The home run was Raleigh's major league-leading 43rd of the season. The blast also gave him 93 RBIs on the season, which is first in the American League and second in the majors behind Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber (95).
Raleigh needs five home runs to tie, and six to pass, Salvador Perez for the most home runs in a single season by a catcher in MLB history, but his recent homer already gave him a share of another MLB record.
Raleigh has received playing time as a catcher and a designated hitter this season and has hit home runs in both roles — eight as a designated hitter and 35 as a catcher after Friday's blast. According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR on "X," his 35th home run as a catcher tied an American League record held by National Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who set that mark in 1999. Rodriguez won MVP that season.
Raleigh has scored 76 runs in 114 games and has hit 16 doubles to go with his 43 home runs and 93 RBIs. He's slashed .248/.355/.586 with a .941 OPS and has stolen 13 bases in 16 attempts.
The Mariners are now 64-53 and they remain in possession of the second wild card in the American League. THey haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.
