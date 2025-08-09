Seattle Mariners Slugger Set to Begin Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to full strength with less than two months until the end of the regular season.
Versatile slugger Luke Raley has been on the injured list since July 30 (retroactive to July 27) due to back spasms. He's set to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. PT on Friday.
This is the second IL stint for Raley. After entering the season as the team's starting first baseman, he spent time on the IL from April 30-June 20 with a right oblique strain.
The respective injuries have limited the first baseman/outfielder to just 49 games this season. He's scored 19 runs and has hit six doubles and four home runs with 18 RBIs. He's slashed .220/.343/.348 with a .691 OPS.
This season is Raley's second with Seattle. He reached several career-highs in his first year in the Pacific Northwest, including home runs (22), RBIs (58) and games played (137).
There is a question on how Raley will fit into the Mariners lineup when he returns. Right field is currently occupied by Dominic Canzone — who's slashed .287/.344/.480 with an .824 OPS in 49 games this season. He's hit seven home runs with 17 RBIs since being recalled from Tacoma on June 9.
First base currently belongs to Josh Naylor, who Seattle acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24. He's slashed .261/.320/.478 with a .798 OPS and has hit a double and three homers with six RBIs in 13 games since the Mariners traded for him. He's a perfect 10-for-10 in steal attempts in those 13 contests.
Both Canzone and Naylor are everyday players, but Raley could still hold value to the team as a late-game pinch-hitter with power and speed who's capable of playing multiple positions.
