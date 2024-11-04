Seattle Mariners Catcher Can Make Rare Team History with Double Dose of Awards
On Sunday night, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won his first career Gold Glove Award for his work behind the plate.
On Monday morning, Raleigh was also nominated for the Silver Slugger Award among American League catchers. If he wins, it will be his first of those as well.
Furthermore, Raleigh has a chance to make some special team history if he can win both awards.
...the backstop could become the fourth different Mariners player to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award in the same season and would join Ken Griffey Jr. (7x, 1991, ’93–94, ’96–99), Ichiro Suzuki (3x, 2001, ’07, ’09) and Bret Boone (2003).
Any time you can pair yourself with Griffey Jr. and Ichiro in team history, you've done something right, and Raleigh certainly did in 2024. In addition leading the best starting pitching staff in the American League, Raleigh also blasted 34 homers. That led all catchers, and he added 100 RBI to boot.
He will battle against Shea Langaliers (A's), Yainier Diaz (Astros) and Salvador Perez (Royals) for the Silver Slugger Award.
What Raleigh lacks in average (.220), he certainly makes up for in power, clutchness and defensive prowess. Raleigh played in a whopping 153 games this season, assuming a huge leadership role within the clubhouse.
Since making his debut in 2021, Raleigh has hit 93 home runs and driven in 251 runs. Along with Julio Rodriguez, he leads the M's offense.
The Silver Slugger winners will be announced on Nov. 12.
