Seattle Mariners Catcher Continues to Align Himself with Hall of Famers in Historic Campaign
SEATTLE — The past two days have been history-making ones for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
In an 11-4 win against the Athletics on Sunday, the All-Star catcher hit his 48th and 49th home runs of the season. Those blasts gave Raleigh the MLB record for the most homers in a single season by a catcher, passing the previous record (48) set by Salvador Perez in 2021.
Raleigh wasted no time hitting adding another home run to his season finale in a 9-6 win against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Raleigh hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning, and that home run made him the only catcher in MLB history to have 50 or more home runs, but also put him in elite categories reserved for Hall of Famers.
Raleigh became the only player in Seattle history aside from Ken Griffey Jr. to hit 50 or more home runs in a single season.
He also became the first switch-hitter of the 21st century, and the only one aside from Mickey Mantle, to reach 50 or more home runs in a single season.
The only other players in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs before the end of August are Roger Maris, Sammy Sosa (twice), Mark McGwire (twice), Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge (twice). There are still 30 games left for Raleigh to add to his total.
He needs six homers to tie, and seven to pass, Griffey for the most in a single season in franchise history, and 12 more to tie and 13 more to pass Aaron Judge for the most in American League history.
The Mariners and Padres will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Seattle is 71-61.
