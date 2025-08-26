Recent Lineup Change Could Help Unlock Seattle Mariners Offense Even More
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got a major potential boost to the offense with the return of Victor Robles on Aug. 23.
The Mariners activated the dynamic outfielder off the injured list after he spent more than four months on the shelf with a left shoulder fracture/dislocation. Entering Monday, Robles has hit .250 (2-for-8) with a run, two RBIs and a steal in two games back from the IL. He had one hit in each of Games 2 and 3 against the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. His knock in Game 3 gave him a career-best 10-game hit streak.
Robles was penciled in the seven-hole in Seattle's lineup his first game back. He hit ninth Sunday and was slotted in the nine-hole again before Game 1 of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Robles hitting ninth could unlock another gear with the offense.
Since the Mariners' nine-game road trip, which began Aug. 12 and saw the club drop three-straight series and go 2-7, the M's have struggled to string together consistent offense outside of home runs.
With Robles hitting ninth, there's an opportunity for Seattle to change that.
Outfielder Randy Arozarena has been the team's lead-off hitter since the trade additions of first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Both Robles and Arozarena are both extra-base threats both at the plate and on the bases. Arozarena has stolen 24 bases this season, and Robles has 34 in 89 total games with the Mariners from 2024-25. With the power that Arozarena possesses, any inning that sees Robles and and Arozarena both hitting is littered with chances to manufacture offense. Robles putting himself in scoring position and Arozarena can score him, or both can find themselves on the base paths and in scoring position for Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.
"I think speed really begins to play and loom a lot larger here later in the season," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Monday. "Anytime you can add that 90 feet like we talk about, or get yourself in scoring position, any time you add an extra run here or there, especially later in a ball game, what a huge impact that can have. Not only on your bullpen, but on the score, a lot of different areas. Having a little bit more speed, having that ability to be a little bit more aggressive on the bases will really, really help as we get deeper into this stretch."
Robles has scored four runs in 12 games this season and has hit three doubles with five RBIs. He's slashed .269/.278/.327 with a .605 OPS.
Arozarena has scored 78 runs in 129 games entering Monday and has hit 26 doubles, a triple and 24 homers with 61 RBIs. He's slashed .240/.340/.446 with a .786 OPS.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SET TO HOLD INTERESTING DISTINCTION AMONG MLB TEAMS: The Tampa Bay Rays will start Ian Seymour on Monday, leaving the Mariners as the only team to not have a southpaw starter in 2025. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, PADRES: The two teams will begin the second leg of the inaugural Eddie Vedder Cup on Monday night at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER SETS NEW CAREER-HIGH IN LATEST OUTING: Logan Gilbert capped off a historic day for the Mariners with a new personal best Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.