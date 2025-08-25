Seattle Mariners Set to Hold Interesting Distinction Among MLB Teams
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller are all healthy after struggling with various injuries throughout the season.
Gilbert, Kirby and Miller have had four total stints on the injured list between the three of them. Because of the absences, the Mariners have used nine starting pitchers this season. There's the aforementioned five, Emerson Hancock, Logan Evans, Luis F. Castillo (not to be confused with the veteran Luis M. Castillo) and reliever Casey Legumina in a bullpen day.
One thing all those pitchers had in common: they're right-handed. And Seattle is the only team to hold an interesting distinction.
Left-handed pitcher Ian Seymour will start for the Tampa Bay Rays in a game against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:40 p.m. PT on Monday. He will be the first southpaw to start for the Rays this season.
According to Rays reporter Ryan Bass, Seymour's outing will make the Mariners the only team in baseball this season to not have a left-handed starting pitcher.
Seattle is 14th in the majors in starting pitcher ERA this season (4.01). Bryan Woo earned his first career All-Star nod this year.
The Mariners have two top 100 prospects that are or capable of pitching left-handed. Seattle used its 2024 first-round pick to select switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and its 2025 first-round selection to pick left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson. Both hurlers are projected for 2027 call-ups, according to MLB Pipeline.
Miller, Castillo and Woo will get the nod for the Mariners in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Game 1 begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Miller will start for Seattle and JP Sears will start for San Diego.
