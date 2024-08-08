Seattle Mariners Catcher Continues to Chase Big Names in Home Run History
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Detroit Tigers once again on Wednesday night, 6-2, to fall out of first place in the American League West. The M's, who once led the division by 10.0 games over the Houston Astros, are now 0.5 games back.
Seattle is trying to win the American League West for the first time since 2001 and losses to sub-.500 teams are certainly big setbacks in that goal.
Though the M's lost, it wasn't all bad, as catcher Cal Raleigh hit another home run. It was his 24th home run of the season, which leads the team. It also moved him up an impressive list in baseball history, according to @MarinersPR:
Most home runs by a catcher thru first 4 seasons, history:
92 -- Mike Piazza
88 -- Rudy York
87 -- Johnny Bench
83 -- CAL RALEIGH
83 -- Earl Williams
Considering that Piazza and Bench are in the Hall of Fame, that's great company for Raleigh to be in. He could have had another home run to move up even further, but he was robbed by Parker Meadows in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Since debuting in 2021, Raleigh has asserted himself as one of the top power-hitting catchers in the game. The 27-year-old has those 83 career home runs and 220 RBI. He hit 30 homers a season ago and seems destined to hit as much or more this year.
His power and ability to hit in the clutch will be crucial for Seattle if they are to end up winning the division.
The Mariners will be back in action against the Tigers on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch.
