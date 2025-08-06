Seattle Mariners Catcher Earns Prestigious Honor From Organization
With his league-leading 42 home runs, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh could take home the American League MVP Award this season, but he could also take home additional hardware?
Raleigh was named on Tuesday as the Mariners' winner of the prestigious 'Heart and Hustle' Award, and now he'll seek to win the overall award as voted on by fans, players and alumni.
From MLB.com:
Created by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 2005, the Heart & Hustle Award is voted on by Alumni and active Major League players and is presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.
Recent Mariners nominees
Year
Player
2010
Franklin Gutierrez
2011
Miguel Olivo
2012
Munenori Kawasaki
2013
Raul Ibanez
2014
Kyle Seager
2015
Kyle Seager
2016
Nelson Cruz
2017
Nelson Cruz
2018
Guillermo Heredia
2019
Mitch Haniger
2020
N/a (Covid-19)
2021
Mitch Haniger
2022
Eugenio Suarez
2023
J.P Crawford
2024
Cal Raleigh
2025
Cal Raleigh
Though Raleigh has been mired in a slump for the last 30 games (.181 average), it's still been an incredible season overall. He's hitting .249 with the 42 home runs and 88 RBIs, while also stealing 12 bases. He's a major reason why the Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 61-53 and in the second wild card spot in the American League.
Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and is also just three games back of the Astros in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the division since the 2001 campaign.
They'll be back in action on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby will be on the mound for the Mariners, who have won four of their last five games.
