Seattle Mariners Catcher Joins Hall of Famer in Impressive Home Run History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners wrapped up their most impressive series win of the season after sweeping the New York Mets on Sunday. The weekend was capped off with a 12-1 Mariners win on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball
Seattle's 12-1 win was the most runs it's scored at home all season. And star Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's fingerprints were all over the game.
Raleigh went 3-for-4 in the win with two home runs and five RBI. Furthermore, he caught a six-inning, nine-strikeout outing from starting pitcher Luis Castillo. He ended the game catching for rookie pitcher Troy Taylor — who fanned two batters in his major league debut.
Raleigh's two home runs on Sunday gave him 26 home runs on the season and put him on a very exclusive and very prestigious list in baseball history.
Raleigh became the first catcher since Mike Piazza (ironically of New York Mets fame) to have at least three consecutive seasons of 25+ home runs.
Piazza did it for eight straight season from 1995-2002.
Raleigh also had his eighth multi-hit home run game since 2023. That's tied for fourth in the league over that span behind Aaron Judge (10), Matt Olson (10) and Juan Soto (9).
Raleigh's catching has put him among the best in the league.
According to Baseball America's Catcher Framing Runs metric — Raleigh leads the American League with nine framing runs. That's second in the entire league behind only San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey.
Raleigh is batting .217 this season with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs. He also leads the league in catcher caught stealings with 28.
Raleigh has put himself in Gold Glove consideration this season and the Mariners are right in the thick of things in the American League West. They are in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros in the division.
