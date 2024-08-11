Seattle Mariners Shut Out New York Mets For Second-Straight Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners secured their 13th shutout of the year and their third series win out of their last five with a 4-0 win against the New York Mets on Saturday. The win improved Seattle's record to 62-56 and kept it even with the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
It was the second time this season the Mariners have had two consecutive shutouts (the first on July 10 and 11 against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, respectively). It was their 13th shut out win of the year — the most in the league.
"It does not get old when you get to watch that every night," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Saturday. "We're spoiled. Starting pitching has been outstanding all year long. ... I thought offensively tonight, a lot of really good things. Last night we talked — it was the guys in the bottom of the lineup. Tonight it was the guys at the top of the lineup. ... Really fun game. There was a lot of excitement in the lineup."
The Mariners had one of their toughest outs of the season (on paper) against Mets starter Sean Manaea — who was coming off two straight starts with double-digit strikeouts.
Seattle got through Manaea the same way they got through his fellow left-handed teammate Jose Quintana on Friday: they scored early.
Victor Robles hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the first and stole third to set the Mariners up with a runner 90 feet from home.
Randy Arozarena paid off his teammate's hustle with an RBI double. Justin Turner brought Arozarena home with an RBI double of his own two at-bats later. Mitch Haniger sent Turner around the bases next with an RBI single.
By the end of the first inning — the Mariners led 3-0. It was the first time since July 19 that Manaea gave up three-or-more earned runs.
It also was more run support than Seattle has given starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (on average) all season.
Going into Saturday — the Mariners were averaging 2.99 runs a game when Gilbert started — the lowest such mark for a starter in the league.
Gilbert did his part and kept New York off the board through seven innings. He allowed three hits and walked one batter and struck out six. It was his 19th quality start out of 24 outings this season. That's tied for the most in the league with Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes.
"Those guys behind me I felt like won the game in the first, ultimately," Gilbert said in a postgame interview Saturday. " ... They did a really good job back there. ... I think the main thing — we were getting ahead (in the count) so we had more options and more freedom especially the first five innings. So that really gave us a good chance."
Turner gave Gilbert a little more run support in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single that scored Arozarena. That hit resulted in the final score of 4-0.
Andres Munoz came in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the shutout and helped retire the Mets in order. It was his 11th-straight appearance without giving up a hit — the most in a single season in Seattle history (according to Mariners PR).
The Mariners are now guaranteed to finish out their nine-game homestead with a winning record. But 6-3 would definitely be a lot better than 5-4.
Seattle will have a chance to get that sixth win to close out the homestead on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 4:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. It will be the first time in 20 years Sunday Night Baseball will be in Seattle.
Luis Castillo will get the start for the Mariners.
