Seattle Mariners Catcher Makes Even More History With Latest Home Run
SEATTLE — In the Seattle Mariners' 6-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, a lot of attention was paid toward the team's new trade additions.
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a double; first baseman Josh Naylor went 1-for-4 and drew a walk; and left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson pitched a scoreless seventh inning where he retired the side in order.
As much flowers as the new acquisitions received, it was a familiar face that made MLB history — again — on Thursday.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had his own 1-for-4 day. His lone hit was a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth. It was his major league-leading 42nd home run of the season, which gave him 88 RBIs on the season, which also leads the majors.
That blast also gave Raleigh the MLB record for the most home runs by a switch-hitting catcher in a single season. He passed Todd Hundley, who set the record with 41 homers with the New York Mets in 1996.
Raleigh has set an unbelievable amount of franchise and MLB records this year as he pushes for the American League MVP Award: He broke the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher, switch-hitter and American League hitter before the All-Star Break.
He passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the most homers by a Seattle player through their first five seasons with the franchise.
With 52 games left in the season, Raleigh needs six more home runs to tie and seven to pass Salvador Perez for the most homers by a catcher in a single season.
Raleigh has scored 72 runs in 107 games this season. He's hit 16 doubles with his 42 homers and 88 RBIs. He's slashed .257/.364/.611 with a .975 OPS.
The Mariners are 58-52 and will play the Rangers again on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW-LOOK MARINERS CRUISE TO 6-0 WIN AGAINST RANGERS: The re-tooled Mariners lineup dominated against their American League West rivals to take sole possession of the final Wild Card spot. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE MAJOR CHANGES TO LINEUP ON HEELS OF TRADE ACQUISITION: The Mariners made major changes to their lineup for the first of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION ROOKIE INFIELDER TO MAKE ROOM FOR EUGENIO SUAREZ: The Mariners sent Ben Williamson to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled Miles Mastrobuoni in the latest dominoes from the Eugenio Suarez trade. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.