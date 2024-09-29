Seattle Mariners Complete Sweep Against Oakland Athletics in Season Finale
SEATTLE — There was a little bit of everything for Seattle Mariners fans to enjoy in the 2024 season finale against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
A pitching masterclass by Logan Gilbert, a history-making home run by Cal Raleigh and a decent amount of offense helped lead the Mariners to a 6-4 win against the Athletics.
The win gave Seattle a final season record of 85-77. It was also the last game for the Athletics before dropping "Oakland" from their name and heading to Sacramento for several years while their stadium in Las Vegas is built.
"Really, really great way to cap off the season," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Sunday. " ... Some great individual achievements today. ... These guys have grinded. No doubt about it. From beginning to end, they have a lot of fight in them. And a chance now to put this one behind them, put this year behind them, get a little rest. And you start to think about what's ahead. And spring training is going to be here before we know it. But I think this was a really nice way to cap it off."
Gilbert wanted to start the final game of the season for Seattle. And he didn't disappoint. In 5.2 innings pitched, the 2024 All-Star allowed just one hit, gave up zero free bases and struck out seven batters. He was only pulled after allowing a single to Oakland shortstop Nick Allen in the top of the sixth — which ended his bid for a perfect game. Gilbert got a standing ovation from the fans at the end of his start.
"It means a lot," Gilbert said in a postgame interview Sunday. "It's always special at the end. It's sad, honestly. I mean we get so used to it — this is what we do every day. Fans show up every day, good or bad, however things are going. You can feel how much they care about it. You can feel how much they want to go all the way to the end of October. It means a lot — their support through thick and thin. And the expectations I think that they have for us and that we have on ourselves, that means a lot to me, honestly. We expect a lot here now, and I think that's the way things should be."
Gilbert's attempt at perfection wasn't the only notable thing that happened on Sunday.
With the Mariners up 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Raleigh hit a two-run home run to right field. It was the catcher's 34th homer of the season and gave him sole possession of one of the most incredible marks in MLB history.
Raleigh's fifth-inning bomb was his 93rd in four years. That's the most in league history for a catcher in that span ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. It's also the most in franchise history ahead of "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis. That hit also gave Raleigh 100 RBIs on the season — the most in franchise history by a catcher.
"That was a really cool moment," Raleigh said in a postgame interview Sunday. "Past couple days, my phone's been blowing up — 'You got to get to 100,' 'you got to get to 100.' I'd obviously trade it in a heartbeat for a spot in the playoffs. But that'll be a cool little feat to look back on one day. It was definitely special, for sure."
Before Raleigh gave the Mariners their sixth and final run of the game, Justin Turner hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Victor Robles had an RBI double and Julio Rodriguez had an RBI single before Raleigh's homer in the bottom of the fifth.
But those thinking the A's would head to Sacramento with a whimper were sadly mistaken.
Tyler Nevin hit a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh and Darell Hernaiz knocked in two runs with a double of his own in the top of the ninth for the eventual final of 6-4.
After the game, a group of Athletics fans gathered in the bottom rows behind third base. They chanted "let's go Oakland," "sell the team," and had some not-so-kind words for team owner John Fisher. That group of fans didn't start heading to the exits until about 25 minutes after the final pitch.
Now that the season is over, the the focus will now shift to the offseason and Seattle has a lot of questions to answer: Justin Turner's free agency; what moves will be made to improve the team (if any); Edgar Martinez's role on the team going forward.
All of those questions will likely be answered when the offseason officially begins after the World Series.
For now, another season of baseball has wrapped in the Pacific Northwest.
And of all the words to describe that reality, "disappointing" and "bittersweet" seem the most appropriate.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER DISCUSSES GILBERT CLOSING OUT 2024 FOR MARINERS: Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson spoke before the season finale against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday about the team's ace Logan Gilbert wanting to finish out the year. CLICK HERE
DIPOTO COMMENTS ON NOTION OF TRADING A STARTING PITCHER: With the 2025 offseason looming, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto doesn't seem to keen on breaking up the league's best starting pitching rotation. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PRESIDENT OF BASEBALL OPERATIONS COMMENDS OUTFIELD: Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke about the upcoming offseason, but offered a vote of confidence on the outfield. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady