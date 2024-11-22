Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Massive Decision Which Could Affect Future
On Thursday night, it was announced that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had finished 12th in the American League MVP voting. This concluded an unbelievable award season for the M's catcher. In addition to finishing 12th in the MVP voting, Raleigh was a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger. He also won both the Gold Glove at catcher and the Platinum Glove in the American League.
However, the MVP news wasn't the biggest piece of Raleigh-related news on Thursday. According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Raleigh dropped agent Scott Boras in favor Excel Sports Management.
Now, we don't officially know the reason for the change, but some Mariners fans online took it to mean that the M's have a greater chance of signing Raleigh to an extension now.
Take @MarinerMuse for example:
Fine, I'll say it out loud:
This is the move you make if you want to sign an extension and you have the free agency manipulation agent.
Raleigh is headed into arbitration this season and is under contract through the 2027 regardless. The M's certainly would want to lock Raleigh up long-term as he's one of the best catchers in all of baseball, but it only gets harder to do as he gets closer to free agency.
Furthermore, he's 27 years old now, making an extension that takes him to 32-33 more desirable than giving him a long-term deal in the future. He'll be 30 when his rookie deal ends and any extension would likely take him deep into his mid-30s.
Raleigh hit 34 homers this year to lead all catchers. He drove in 100 runs also, in addition to his defensive prowess.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: