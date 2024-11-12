Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh up For Another Prestigious Award
Whatever size Cal Raleigh's trophy case is, he'll likely need to add some more space to it before the offseason is over.
The Seattle Mariners catcher has one of the most decorated 2024's of any non-World Series-winning player.
Raleigh set the Mariners franchise record in RBIs in a single season by a catcher (100), home runs in a single season by a catcher (34), broke the club record for most home runs by a player through their first four years in the majors (94) and broke the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four years (94).
In the past week alone, Raleigh was named a finalist for a Silver Slugger award, earned the first Gold Glove for a catcher in Seattle history, and was recognized as the best defender in the American League with a Platinum Glove honor.
Raleigh will find out on Tuesday whether or not he can add the Silver Slugger to his ever-expanding wall of awards. But he might have to make room for another one.
Raleigh was named the Mariners' team nominee for the MLB Players Alumni Association's Heart and Hustle Award, which is given to the "player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game," according to MLB.com.
The award is voted on by MLB alumni and active players, making it one of the biggest player awards that a player can receive.
Raleigh will go against former teammate and current Los Angeles Dodgers Teoscar Hernandez is among the candidates Raleigh is competing with for the honor.
