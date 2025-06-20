Athletics Rookie Joins Seattle Mariners Legend Ichiro Suzuki With Latest Showing
One of the most impressive rookies in baseball this season is now in an elite category of players after his latest showing.
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson went 2-for-5 with a home run in his team's 6-4 win against the Houston Astros on Thursday. With that performance, Wilson put himself among an elite group that incluldes Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.
Wilson has a major league-leading 32 multi-hit games this season. According to a tweet from Sarah Langs on "X" (@SlangsOnSports), that mark is the fifth-most by a rookie through a team's first 77 games in the expansion era (1961-present).
Suzuki had the most in that span with 38 in 2001. Tony Oliva had 36 in 1964, Juan Samuel had 34 in 1984 and Manny Jimenez had 33 in 1962. Wilson and Suzuki are the only two players to have 32 multi-hit games or more through their club's first 77 games this century.
Wilson is the assumed front-runner for American League Rookie of The Year this season, which Suzuki won in his first season stateside in 2001.
The Athletics and Seattle, both in the American League West, have already played each other seven times this season, and Wilson has excelled in those matchups. He's hit .414 (12-for-29) with three runs, two doubles and four RBIs against the Mariners this year. Two of those seven games were multi-hit performances for Wilson.
The A's and Mariners will play each other six more times this season. Three games will be in a series in Sacramento from July 28-30. The final three will be another series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle from Aug. 22-24.
