Seattle Mariners Change Tune on How They Could Handle Key Position This Offseason
As it comes to roster building this offseason, the Seattle Mariners seem to be juggling a lot of different balls right now.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by just one game for the second straight year. They need a right-handed hitting first baseman and need to find starters at both second and third base.
Recently, we were told that the Mariners were comfortable with Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore handling second base until prospect Cole Young is ready for the job while they went out and searched for a third baseman, but that might not be the case after all.
The following comes from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, who was in the media scrum with President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto on Monday:
Jerry Dipoto's media session wrapped up a little bit ago. He said they are still working on filling the same needs as they were headed into the meetings. But nothing was in the red zone.
They want to fill first base and third base. But could if the right second baseman is available they could adjust to that plan.
So, if the Mariners are actually willing to go out and get a second baseman, that could re-open the idea of signing Korean second baseman Hye-Seong Kim or trading for Chicago Cubs' Gold Glover Nico Hoerner. That kind of flexibility is good for Seattle, especially with the limited funds they are working with this offseason.
If the M's did do something like that, Moore could perhaps be the option at third base, but the team also has prospect Ben Williamson waiting in the wings.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.