Seattle Mariners Change Up Pitching Plans For Spring Training This Week
After beating the Cleveland Guardians on Monday afternoon at the Peoria Sports Complex, the Seattle Mariners are headed into a much-needed off-day from Cactus League play on Tuesday.
With that off-day, the M's have changed up their pitching rotation for the week.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
With the off day tomorrow, the Mariners have temporarily re-slotted their rotation. Bryce Miller will start on Wednesday and George Kirby will pitch Friday night vs.the Dodgers in Peoria.
Now, we don't know if this change has anything to do with how the Mariners are lining up their starting rotation for the regular season, but it's certainly possible.
A lot of the conversation thus far has been about who will start on Opening Day: Logan Gilbert or Luis Castillo? Given that Gilbert started the first game of spring training and continues to pitch a day before Castillo, it makes sense that he's being built up to that point, but manager Dan Wilson hasn't said anything yet officially.
However, beyond that, is Miller set to pass Kirby for the No. 3 spot in the rotation? At the end of the day, it doesn't matter much, as all five M's starters are excellent, but it is noteworthy.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. Seattle last made the playoffs in 2022 and if they are going to get there again, it will be on the strength of the starting pitching.
Opening Day is March 27.
