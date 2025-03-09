Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs Make Spring Training History in Saturday Contest
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon, 9-8, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. While the M's lost, there were a lot of good things that came out of the game, including the first spring training home run for M's top prospect Colt Emerson, and a home run from Top 100 prospect Harry Ford.
Furthermore, the Mariners were part of some fun spring training history.
Per the Marquee Sports Network, 16,161 fans came out for the contest, making it the largest crowd in spring training history.
Those in attendance in Mesa, Ariz., cheered and celebrated their way to watch the Cubs’ 9-8 win over the Mariners.
The previous record was set just two years ago, when the Cubs had 16,152 fans at Sloan Park in 2023.
It's not surprising that the Cubs have the top two spots, as they are one of baseball's most popular franchises. Furthermore, a good weather day in Arizona and a game taking place on a Saturday are also good ingredients for a solid crowd.
The Mariners will continue spring training play on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies with Luis Castillo on the mound. The M's will have 2.5 more weeks of spring training before heading North to open the season on March 27 against the Athletics. It will be a four-game series.
Seattle finished last season at 85-77, missing the playoffs by one game.
The Cubs also missed the playoffs, finishing tied for second in the National League Central. They were 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
