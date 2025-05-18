Seattle Mariners' Closer Offers Extremely Interesting Answer on How He's Been Used This Year
The Seattle Mariners earned a much-needed victory on Saturday night, beating the San Diego Padres 4-1 at Petco Park.
With the win, the M's have now taken the series against one of the best teams in baseball and they will go for a sweep on Sunday afternoon. Seattle is 25-19 and leads the American League West, while San Diego is 27-17 and in second in the National League West.
Rowdy Tellez and Cal Raleigh provided big home runs in the win, and Dylan Moore had a two-run single in the ninth inning. Gabe Speier earned the win out of the bullpen, while Andres Munoz earned the save, his 14th of the year.
Notably, Munoz appeared in the eighth inning, attempting his first four-out save of the season. Several fans and media members, including myself, have called for Munoz to pitch in the eighth inning more often, but manager Dan Wilson has been hesitant to do it.
Perhaps part of the reason why is because of what Munoz said after the game, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Andrés Muñoz on pitching in a more inning-specific role this year:
"It's been really, really good for me, because I know when I'm going to get in. There are some exceptions, but most of the times, I know when I go to get in ... And I think that has been a huge difference."
It's an interesting answer by Munoz, who clearly feels more comfortable being deployed this way. For what it's worth, Munoz also pitched well in Scott Servais's "pocket system," but it doesn't mean he necessarily enjoyed the uncertainty of knowing when he was going in the game.
The 26-year-old is out to a fantastic start this year, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA through his first 20 games. An All-Star last season, he's on track to earn his second straight trip to the Midsummer Classic.
The Mariners will play the Padres again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the Mariners' recent slide and some of the criticism coming Dan Wilson's way. Should the Mariners have used Andres Munoz in the eighth inning against the Yankees? Should they have intentionally walked Aaron Judge on Wednesday? And what's the issue with the bullpen? Brady also raises a question about Logan Gilbert's impending return and catches up with Tacoma Rainiers standout Samad Taylor for an enlightening conversation.
BIG QUESTION FOR GILBERT: Logan Gilbert is working his way back from a Grade 1 flexor strain, but when he comes back, will he be able to use his splitter?
CRITICIZING DAN? We spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about some of the criticism that manager Dan Wilson has gotten for Seattle in the early going this year.
