The Mariners are running out of time to sign Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto

The Major League Baseball offseason has been filled with talented stars from Japan's Nippon Baseball League who have tested the Major League Baseball free agent waters. Most notably, former Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami signed a two-year, $34 million deal in late December 2025. While others, like infielder Kazuma Okamoto, may return to the Land of the Rising Sun if they can't agree to a deal by the time their posting period ends.

Okamoto has been on the Mariners' radar since he became of available, but since began to look elswhere for more proven Major league players. However, if they truly covet the overseas star, they need to make a move in the next couple of days.

Kazuma Okamoto’s posting period for Major League Baseball negotiations ends on Sunday, January 4, 2026. If he doesn’t sign with an MLB team by that deadline, he’ll return to Yomiuri and the NPB.

"Okamoto makes too much sense for Seattle to ignore," Tremayne Person recently wrote at Sodo Mojo. "They need another hitter who makes opposing pitchers care again. And he checks the most important box for 81 games at T-Mobile Park: real power. He has 248 career homers in NPB and is a six-time All-Star, with a long stretch of 30-homer seasons. Even in an injury-limited 2025 (an elbow issue), he raked when he played."

"And unlike the trade market, you’re not coughing up talent to do it," Person added later. "It’s just money and conviction — two things the Mariners have historically treated like they’re rare minerals."

Kazuma Okamoto has impressive overseas numbers

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Okamoto is an 11-year veteran of Japanese baseball despite being just 29 years old. In 2025, he posted a .327 batting average, with 15 home runs, 49 RBi, and one stolen base. Over the course of his career, he's hit .277, with 248 home runs and 717 RBI.

The right-handed power hitter is also versatile defensively. Okamato primarily plays first base and third base, but he's also capable of handling other positions if needed. That flexibility would be perfect for manager Dan Wilson's lineup card. But time is ticking; both parties must move quickly if Okamoto is going to play in the Pacific Northwest in 2026.

