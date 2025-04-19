Seattle Mariners Commit Base Running Snafus, Fall 3-1 to Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners base running wasn't as efficient as it normally is in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The loss dropped the Mariners to 10-10 on the season. It was the first contest in the second leg of a nine-game road trip for Seattle.
"Close one tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Tough one to take tonight. ... Guys being aggressive, no doubt. Credit to the kid in right field. Threw the ball pretty well from right field, got us a couple times. That's tough. Had a couple opportunities there that he was able to shut down. Just got to be smart about our aggression."
Seattle has used a combination of timely home runs and small ball to facilitate its success over its last three series wins. The Mariners checked off the long ball in the top of the second. Rowdy Tellez hit a solo home run to right field to tie the game 1-1.
Seattle was unable to add to that homer. In the top of the fourth, Cal Raleigh was thrown out trying to turn a single into a double. In the same inning, Randy Arozarena was ran down between third and home on a double hit by Luke Raley. Toronto right fielder Addison Barger kicked off the relay for both plays.
Tellez was thrown out going for third in the top of the fifth after Ben Williamson flew out. Barger also made the throw on that play. In the top of seventh, Julio Rodriguez stole second base. The Blue Jays successfully challenged the play and Rodriguez was caught stealing.
The blown opportunities on the bases let a quality start from Bryan Woo go to waste. The third-year pitcher wasn't as efficient as he typically is. But he still pitched seven innings, struck out four, walked two and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
"I was proud of the way Cal and (Pete Woodworth) and I kind of put our heads together," Woo said in a postgame interview. "Had to come up with a new strategy. I feel like early on they were on a lot of stuff and hitting a lot of balls hard. Kind of had to think of something new and go at them a different way. ... Still got to do a better job of coming out, setting the tone and doing those little things right early on."
Toronto got its three runs on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Anthony Santander that scored Bo Bichette in the bottom of the first, another sac fly hit by Alan Roden that brought home George Springer in the bottom of the second and an RBI single hit by Alejandro Kirk in the fourth.
Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners in Game 2 of the series at 12:07 p.m. PT on Saturday. Jose Berrios will start for the Blue Jays.
