Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Has Another Immaculate Rehab Outing
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the most heavily-used units in baseball this season.
The Mariners have had to dip into the depth at the Triple-A level from the Tacoma Rainiers several times to make up for the high usage. But the team looks to be near a big boost to the bullpen.
Matt Brash has been out all of 2023 and began 2024 on the 15-day injured list due to recovering from Tommy John surgery. Brash had multiple live bullpens in spring training and made an appearance in Seattle's final Cactus League game against the San Diego Padres on March 24.
Brash has recently been sent down to the Rainiers on a rehab assignment. He had his second outing on Thursday in a 5-4 win against the Oklahoma City Comets. He pitched one inning and struck out a batter and allowed a hit. He didn't walk a batter or allow a run.
Through two rehab appearances, Brash has a 0.00 ERA with two strikeouts in as many innings pitched and has allowed two hits.
Matt Brash led the Mariners in appearances the last time he was healthy in 2023. In 78 outings, Brash had a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.
Even when Brash returns, Seattle's bullpen won't quite be at full strength. Troy Taylor was optioned back to the Rainiers on Friday after struggling in his first appearance of the season since beginning the year on the 15-day IL.
But Brash will be a big boost to the unit. Carlos Vargas has emerged as a legitimate high-leverage reliever and Andres Munoz has continued to be an All-Star-level closer. Adding a Brash at 100% could make the unit one of the most dangerous in the American League.
