Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Seattle Mariners Road Series Against Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of their best stretch of baseball this year. They're 7-2 in their last nine games and have won or swept three series in a row. The Mariners are over .500 for the first time since Opening Day at 10-9. They'll begin the second leg of their current nine-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. And Seattle will have a favorable advantage on the pitching mound.
Here's the upcoming matchups for the series between the Mariners and Blue Jays.
Friday, April 18 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Bowden Francis (Toronto)
Woo has been one of the best starting pitchers in the American League through his first three starts of the season. He's coming off a start against the Texas Rangers on April 1 where he threw 7.0 innings and struck out seven. He allowed one earned run on six hits. He has a 2.84 ERA this season and has two quality starts. He's the only Seattle starter to go at least six innings in every one of his starts.
Francis began the season on a solid note. He went six innings, fanned four batters and allowed two earned runs on two hits on March 31 against the Washington Nationals. Since then, he's struck out 11 batters in as many innings pitched but has allowed seven runs (five earned) on nine hits (two home runs).
Saturday, April 19 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Jose Berrios (Toronto)
Castillo had an amazing start of the season through his first three outings. In three starts, Castillo had a 2.12 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched. His ERA ballooned to 4.22 in the first game of the series against Cincinnati. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run), walked four and struck out three.
Berrios, a two-time All-Star, is still trying to find his footing. He has just one start this season where he went more than 5.2 innings, which came April 7 against the Boston Red Sox. He threw seven innings, fanned six batters and allowed no earned runs on five hits. In his three starts aside from that one, he's allowed 12 earned runs on 20 hits (three home runs) in 15.2 innings pitched.
Sunday, April 20 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Easton Lucas (Toronto)
Gilbert is yet to pitch six innings or more since his Opening Day start against the Athletics where he went seven. But he's been reaffirmed his status as the ace of the starting rotation in his next three outings anyways. In a collective 15.2 innings pitched, Gilbert has struck out 24 batters and has allowed five earned runs on nine hits (two home runs). He's second in the majors with 32 strikeouts.
Lucas has shown flashes in his first year as a major league starter, but his recent start of the season was his worst one. He pitched 5.0 innings and allowed eight earned runs on six hits (three home runs) and struck out three against the Atlanta Braves on April 14. He has a 4.70 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.
The Mariners will begin the three-game set against Toronto at 4:07 p.m. PT on Friday on Apple TV+.
