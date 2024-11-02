One Risky Player the Seattle Mariners Could Look at in Free Agency
Earlier this week, the Chicago White Sox declined their $25 million team option on third baseman Yoan Moncada, electing to pay him a $5 million buyout instead. It's a sad end to the Moncada-era in Chicago, as he was once the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. He was supposed to lead the White Sox to new heights, but instead, he spent much of the last three years injured and underperforming.
Any team who brings in Moncada is hoping he can re-find the form that made him the top prospect in baseball, but there are real questions about his attitude, effort and ability to stay healthy.
With regards to the Seattle Mariners possibly bringing in Moncada, I can truly make a case on all sides, so let's examine it here.
The case for
1) Moncada is still just 29 years old. Though he'll play a good portion of next year at 30, he's still young enough to be in his athletic prime. The Mariners are looking to make the playoffs next year and are hoping to win the World Series. They can't afford to have too many guys in the 35 and above range who have little left, but they also can't afford too many guys in the 25 and under group that are trying to "figure it out."
2) He has a prior track record. It's been a while, admittedly, but Moncada hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
3) He's a switch-hitter. For a Mariners team that is constantly looking for platoon advantages and late-game situation advantages, Moncada's ability to switch-hit could be useful. He's also versatile and has the ability to play second base and third base.
4) It's bound to be a short-term deal. Moncada is coming off three straight down years. His representation knows this. They'll be seeking an opportunity for him to rebuild his value. A one-year "prove it" deal is absolutely going to happen and for a Mariners team that doesn't want to spend big money and doesn't want to be married to big money long term, this will be something they can stomach. One year and $3 million with incentives built in sounds fair, and in the M's price range.
5) He'll be in a contract year. If the M's get him on a one-year deal, he'll be looking to put his best foot forward. We never know what truly motivates players, but if the thought of a better contract in 2026 motivates Moncada, the M's will get the best version of him, at least from an effort perspective.
The case against
1) Health. Moncada played just 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since. The Mariners have self-imposed resources in free agency and they can't afford to burn them on guys who have proven to be unreliable.
2) Effort. There is a nonchalant way that Moncada plays the game. He can be very smooth, but it gives the appearance sometimes that he doesn't care. There are certainly White Sox fans who feel that Moncada doesn't give a great effort, and for an M's team that will come into 2025 with a lot of pressure, they can't have guys who aren't all on board from day one.
3) Role. The best role for Yoan Moncada on the Seattle Mariners is as a bench player or at least a part-time player. They can't count on him to play 162 games because he hasn't shown he can do it in years, and he also just might not be good enough to be a starter anymore. However, if he wants to rebuild his value for a future contract, he'll want an opportunity that will provide him more guaranteed playing time.
4) Ballpark. If Moncada wants to rebuild his value, will he want to do it in the toughest environment to hit in?
The verdict
Moncada comes with a lot of risk, but he also comes with a lot of upside given his prior prospect status. If he's willing to take a part-time role on a cheap deal, I'd be intrigued. Furthermore, if the M's bring in a veteran leader (Justin Turner, anyone?) that can connect with him, I'd be more intrigued. Long story short, I'm interested and the talent is tantalizing, but there's too many "if's" for me to fully bought in.
If we get to February and he's still unsigned, I'd love to offer a minor league deal.
