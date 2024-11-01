Seattle Mariners Decline Option of Injury-Riddled Second Baseman
The Seattle Mariners have officially made the first "big" move of the offseason.
After a lot of debate over whether or not the team would opt to bring him back due to his injury concerns, the Seattle Mariners declined the $12 million option of second baseman and 2019 All-Star Jorge Polanco on Friday.
Polanco will receive a $750,000 buyout from the Mariners due to the team declining his option. The team's 40-man roster now stands at 36 players.
Seattle traded for Polanco from the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 29, 2024, in efforts to figure out the team's perpetual hole at second base. The Mariners have been trying to find an answer at the position since trading Robinson Cano to the New York Mets back in 2018.
Polanco had a down season by all metrics, even though it wasn't entirely his fault.
The 11-year MLB veteran was dealing with a nagging knee injury for the second half of the season and had a stint on the 10-day injured list earlier in the year with a hamstring injury.
Polanco underwent surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon after the season ended.
Polanco averaged just .213 this year with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. His defense also took a noticeable step back.
Polanco had -10 outs above average, which ranks in just the second percentile in the league according to Baseball Savant.
Polanco is a switch-hitter with 20-home run power. He was reported to be ready to return by spring training after his surgery.
Seattle will now look to find an answer at second base while Polanco will try and find a new home.
The Mariners have several avenues they can explore to fill out the gap at second base. And time will tell if one of those avenues includes going after a free agent or pulling off a trade.
