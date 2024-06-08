Mariners Did Something on Friday They Haven't Done in Last Six Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night by a score of 10-9. The gut-wrenching loss was made worse by the fact that the Mariners were up 8-0 by the fourth inning of the game, having scored seven runs in the first inning.
Despite the loss, that first inning made some team history, as the M's scored seven runs in a first inning for the first time since 2018.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners' 7 runs in the 1st inning marked their first 7+ run 1st inning since July 29, 2018 at the Angels (7 runs).
The M's, who are usually starved for offense, truly got off to a dream start. With the bases loaded, the M's scored on a walk to Mitch Garver, then got a three-run double from Mitch Haniger. Victor Robles doubled as well and Ryan Bliss hit his first major league home run. They scored the eighth run in the fourth inning on a double by Ty France.
After the loss, the Mariners are now 36-29 on the season and they remain in first place in the American League West. They are seeking to get back to the playoffs, like they did in 2022, after a year off in 2023.
The M's will have to find a way to get over Friday's defeat as they take on the Royals again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. PT as Alec Marsh (KC) goes up against Luis Castillo.
Castillo owns a 2.99 ERA this year.
