Scott Servais at the Top of Undesirable List in Baseball History Over Last 30 Years
After the Seattle Mariners blew an 8-0 lead to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night and lost, manager Scott Servais is now at the top of an undesirable list in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Last night marked the 5th time under Scott Servais the Mariners blew a 7+ run lead and lost the game.
That's the most such losses by any MLB manager with a single team in the wild card era (since 1995).
Those 5 losses for the Mariners:
04/09/2017 at LAA (led 8-1, lost 10-9)
09/05/2019 at Hou (led 7-0, lost 11-9)
09/25/2022 at KC (led 11-2, lost 13-12)
04/11/2023 at ChC (led 7-0, lost 14-9)
06/07/2024 at KC (led 8-0, lost 10-9)
Now, that's not a record that anyone wants to have, but it also shows the longevity that Servais has had. He's in his ninth season at the helm of the Mariners, so he's certainly had more chances to accumulate games like this than many managers get.
Lifetime, Servais is a very solid 652-607 in Seattle. He's had five winning seasons out of the previous eight, and has the Mariners at 36-29 this season as well. Despite his solid success, the Mariners have only made the playoffs once in his tenure. They are trying to make the playoffs again this season and currently are in first place in the American League West.
The Mariners will play the Royals again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. PT.
Alec Marsh will pitch for Kansas City while Luis Castillo gets the ball for the M's.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners schedule and results for this year