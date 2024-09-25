Seattle Mariners Disappointing Free Agent Acquisition Hits Cathartic Home Run vs. Astros
When Mitch Garver signed with the Seattle Mariners last offseason, he was supposed to be a fixture in the middle of the order who could help carry the M's back to the playoffs.
Instead, he's struggled mightily, being relegated to an expensive backup catcher for a team likely to miss the playoffs.
Even though it's been a disappointing year, Garver is trying to close it out on a strong note. He hit a big home run in Wednesday's divisional matchup with the Houston Astros. It gave the M's a 3-1 lead, serving as a big insurance run in a game the M's absolutely had to win.
It was Garver's 14th home run of the season and counted as his 50th RBI, two numbers that would be plenty respectable for a backup catcher, but are tough for a guy who signed a two-year, $24 million deal just nine months ago.
The home run was likely extra cathartic considering that Garver had popped up in a crucial situation on Tuesday night in a tough loss.
The 33-year-old Garver is also hitting just .171 with a .286 on-base percentage.
Lifetime, he's a .236 hitter who has 96 career home runs. He's played in eight major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Mariners. He hit a career-high 31 homers back in 2019 with the Twins and helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023.
He's due $12 million next season and it will be interesting how the M's handle his role moving forward.
Seattle beat the Astros 8-1 on Wednesday to move to 82-77 on the season. With three games left in the year, they are 2.0 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
